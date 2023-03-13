DuBOIS — In April, DuBois Central Catholic will be holding one of their largest fundraisers of the year — Spring Extravaganza — to support operational costs, according Marketing and Admissions Director Amber Winkler.
The theme of the event is “It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere,” where those attending are invited to wear their tropical attire and “feel the sand between your toes,” according to information provided committee Chairpersons Lori Gray and Marnie Ochs.
The fundraiser is scheduled for April 29 at Luigi’s Villa, DuBois. Cocktails will be at 5 p.m. and a dessert auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by a dinner buffet and live auction.
The ticket cost is $60 for one person and $100 per couple. The ticket price included dinner and one cocktail.
Persons are asked to register by April 14. Anyone attending must register online to RSVP for the event and in order to bid on auction items; registration address dccauction23.givesmart.com. Anyone that cannot attend the event can still register and participate in the online auction through givesmart.
There will be live and silent auctions and cash games of chance, along with beach-themed music. Casual beach dress attire is suggested for the event.