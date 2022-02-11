DuBOIS — To fulfill their community service hours, two DuBois Central Catholic sixth graders recently put together several toiletry bags for the homeless population.
Brooke Green of DuBois said her son, Jackson, and his friend, Gavin Hoover, collected the toiletry items for both local and statewide homeless shelters in conjunction with the Soul Platter Cafe in DuBois.
Volunteers at the cafe collect toiletry items for the homeless, which are distributed somewhat locally, and in cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh that have a high homeless population, said Green.
The Soul Platter Cafe, a pay-what-you-can establishment, relocated to its current 28 E. Scribner Ave. location in December 2021.
Some in the community seem to still be unaware that the cafe moved locations and reopened, Green said.
“They do so many great things for the community,” she said.
Using social media platforms such as the locally-based “Simplifying” Facebook page, Green began promoting Jackson’s community service effort, spreading the word about items they were collecting, such as hygiene products like soap and toothpaste, and items like socks and blankets.
The response, she said, was incredible. They ended up collecting hundreds of items, at least, in December, and are still putting bags of essentials together now.
It’s Green’s hope that they can distribute the toiletry bags to more local homeless organizations as well, she said, and possibly keep this effort going in the future.
This was a great project for her son to embark on at such a young age, Green said, having the opportunity to give back.
“It was a good experience for him, mainly to make him aware of the fact that there’s so many people in need of basic necessities like soap and shampoo, toothpaste etc.,” she said.
This experience, said Green, also helped Jackson come out of his shell, giving him communication skills as he learned what should go in the toiletry bags from volunteers at Soul Platter Cafe.
“It also just gave him a sense of knowing that he did something good to help out his community,” said Green.
Visit Soul Platter Cafe on Facebook. Call 814-503-2782 for more information.