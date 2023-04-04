DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic is joining forces with the Gateway Humane Society on Sunday, April 23 to benefit the nonprofit organization and its efforts within the community.
The student-run DCC Rotary Interact Club is organizing the event, entitled “Dogs Rule the School,” to provide a free and fun activity for the community, according to Amber Winkler, DCC marketing and admissions director.
Donations are not required to attend the event.
The outdoor event will be held from noon until 2:30 p.m. at the school located at 200 Central Christian Road in DuBois. Individuals are welcome to leash up their family dogs and bring them along, too. It is open to the public.
The event highlights include:
- 12:30 p.m. –Pet blessing by Fr. Daghir
- 1 p.m. –K-9 search and rescue demo by Purrfecct Zeus Dog Training
- 1:30 p.m. –Therapy dog exhibit by Happy Go Lucky Hounds
- 2 p.m. –K-9 police demo by City of DuBois Police Department and Officer Sherri Kidder, DCC Security Resource Officer
Activities will include: Food and drinks for purchase by Sweet Adventure Concessions and Angela’s Cookies; music and live broadcast by Seven Mountains Media; “Hug a Dog for $1” booth; Gateway Humane Society adoption dogs; vote for “Best Photo” for adoption dogs; and dog scarfs, treats and pup-cups for purchase.
There will be a donation station accepting dog food, blankets, leashes, collars, bowls, dog treats, dog toys and any other dog-friendly items. Cash donations will also be accepted.