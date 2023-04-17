DuBOIS — As the first-ever school resource officer for DuBois Central Catholic School, Sherri Kidder’s main priority is to build a trusting relationship with students and provide the safest environment possible for them so they can feel secure and focus on education.
Kidder, who joined the private school on March 6, is employed by the Sandy Township and DuBois City police departments. In February, the city and township announced they were partnering with DCC to provide a school resource officer.
The three entities had been working on this effort since last summer. Gretchen Caruso, president of DCC, said the school was gifted money to be used to put a school resource officer at DCC.
Caruso said DCC received funding, a three-year guaranteed renewal, from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
Kidder comes to DCC with six years of experience as a school resource officer within the public schools, along with many years working in different police departments. Kidder also has more than 24 years of military experience where she is still active with the Air Force Reserves.
As a native of St. Louis, Missouri, Kidder said, “I found an interest in law enforcement from an early age through role models that served the community of St. Louis.”
Kidder holds a degree in criminal justice, along with completing her internship with Pennsylvania Probation and Parole as part of her degree. Kidder continues her education and training constantly with the police departments she works with, she said.
Kidder said she will be providing new safety programs at DCC, enacting programs for student awareness which include drug and alcohol awareness, tobacco use, Buckle Up Safety, and bullying and harassment.
“It is important for students to have positive experiences and interactions with law enforcement,” she said. “Our goal at DCC is to provide our students with a solid, safety education in addition to keeping our school safe. Student awareness and involvement is a key factor in providing a safe school environment.”
Kidder will be spearheading new programs at DCC that include K-9 demonstrations, First Responder Days, Career Day Involvement, and Texting While Driving.
She said that “safety education makes for a safer school environment.”
Kidder said she is a strong advocate for bridging the gap between school counselor communication and student safety programs.
The ongoing safety trainings that have been implemented at DCC for decades will be coordinated with the Sandy Township and DuBois City police departments with Kidder acting as the liaison. These will include active shooter training, evacuation drills, and run-hide-fight trainings.
Kidder said she is eager to continue the development of these trainings.
DCC, with its long-standing tradition of offering community service and leadership, will continue onward by strengthening the bond between their private school and the community, according to school officials.