DuBOIS — Much is happening at DuBois Continuum of Care Community (DCCCI), bringing some brightness and cheer to its residents, staff and the community during the holiday season.
Campus Development Director Darla Kahle said DCCCI has a Charity Tree, one at the DuBois Nursing Home and one at DuBois Village, where donations are collected for four local nonprofit organizations –Lifespan Family Services of DuBois, Gateway Humane Society, DuBois Area Food Pantry and Haven House shelter. Each ornament listed an item that the organization is in need of.
Ornaments on the Charity Trees, available for staff, family members and residents, have already been accounted for this year. Items will be delivered to the organizations this week.
DCCCI will also be hosting its Holiday Cookie Walk at DNH from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Proceeds benefit the DuBois Village Resident and Facility Enhancement Fund.
Cardinal Remembrance Tree
DuBois Village is also displaying a 2022 Christmas Cardinal Remembrance Tree for its residents, family members and DuBois Village staff, said Kahle, who can contribute a $5 donation for a personalized cardinal ornament in honor of/in memory of loved ones.
“It’s such a beautiful tree that reflects the love in our hearts,” she said.
Proceeds from this fundraiser are used for residents’ Christmas gifts.
The tree is located on the first floor in the foyer near the fireplace.
For the staff
Kahle said the people of DCCCI do their best to show staff members how much they are appreciated for their hard work and dedication.
Fun, food and festivities are planned for them during “12 Days of Christmas,” such as cookie decorating, Ugly Sweater Day, Christmas music, trivia, a scavenger hunt and more. A few of these activities involve residents as well.