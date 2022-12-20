DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton (shown in center in red) is surrounded by other members of the administrative team, along with several DuBois Village and DuBois Nursing Home officials, when the school representatives picked up the 229 “Snack Bags of Joy” totes Monday at the DuBois Nursing Home. From left are: Mark Tami, DuBois Nursing Home administrator; Karen Brown, DCCCI executive director; DuBois Area High School Assistant Principal Lauren McLaughlin; Deb Harris, DuBois Village administrator; Benton; C.G. Johnson Elementary Principal Edward Dombroski; DAHS Principal Charles Pasternak; DuBois Area Middle School Assistant Principal Michael Maholtz; Wasson Elementary Principal Heather Dzikiy; DAMS Principal Jen Taylor; Juniata Elementary Principal Barbara Jo Smith; Jan Johnson, Personal Care aide, DuBois Village, who played a major role in the collection of donations this year.

2022 Snack Bags of Joy distribution