DuBOIS — The fourth annual “Snack Bags of Joy” campaign, an initiative of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community, provided 229 bags of food for DuBois Area School District students in need this holiday season — the campaign’s largest goal yet.
Non-perishable, prepackaged food items were collected through Dec. 9.
Snack Bags of Joy began in 2019, when DCCCI began conversing with the DuBois Area School District, asking how the not-for-profit agency could support local students.
They were saddened to learn that some students were not wanting to go home for holiday breaks, since they depend on the school lunch program for their daily meals, and worry about going hungry at home, said DCCCI Campus Development Director Darla Kahle.
That’s when the Snack Bags of Joy initiative was created.
“Imagine what it would be like to be hungry, to have pain inside, yet knowing that the pain won’t be going away anytime soon. Imagine a child unable to run to the kitchen and grab a snack, a bag of chips, or a cookie. What seems unimaginable is reality, right here in our local communities, in our backyards,” the campaign flyer stated.
In 2021, 167 bags were given to the district, topping DCCCI’s goal of 150.
Once ready, the Snack Bags of Joy are given to DASD staff, who then distribute to the students as they wish. There are usually extra items donated, too, which also go to DASD students.
DCCCI will continue with this initiative as long as there is a need, Kahle added, aiming to make the holiday season brighter and a little less stressful for students and families in need.
DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, as well as other school district representatives, and DCCCI staff members gathered in the lobby area of the DuBois Nursing Home on Monday to be a part of the Snack Bags of Joy initiative. The number of bags filled nearly half of the lobby area.
“I think it’s a great program,” said DCCCI Executive Director Karen Brown. “I think the community really supported us this year in collecting the items and money and it will help many children over the holiday break.”
“It was once again very successful this year with all of the contributions from the community and the staff and their families,” said Mark Tami, DuBois Nursing Home administrator. “And we know this is going to help out our needy children in the area school district. I’m very proud of the work that we did.”
“This is our fourth year doing this and every year we’ve increased our number of bags that we sent out and we actually asked the principals from the prospective schools this year what they wanted,” said Deb Harris, DuBois Village administrator. “We went from 150 last year to 229 this year so it’s obviously a much needed gift to the children.”