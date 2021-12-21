DuBOIS – The third annual “Snack Bags of Joy” campaign, an initiative of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community, provided 167 bags of food for DuBois Area School District students in need this holiday season.
Darla Kahle, Campus Development director for DCCCI, said they exceeded this year’s goal, which was 150 snack bags. Extra items, such as ones containing allergy-related ingredients, were also sent with DASD staff members to distribute as they wish.
The continuum began collecting donations around the end of October, which come from community members, family members of residents and others. The items in the DCCCI bags, assembled by residents and staff members, include snacks and nutritious items, including bags of pretzels, granola bars, fruit snacks, bottled water, dried fruits, cereal and more.
Previously, DCCCI would donate backpacks full of school supplies, said Kahle. After meeting with DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton and learning about the nutritional needs of students, they decided to do the snack bags instead.
Kahle said they learned that some students don’t look forward to holiday breaks, because they worry about not having enough to eat.
“Imagine what it would be like to be hungry, to have pain inside, yet knowing that the pain won’t be going away anytime soon. Imagine a child unable to run to the kitchen and grab a snack, a bag of chips, or a cookie. What seems unimaginable is reality, right here in our local communities, in our backyards,” the flyer for the Snack Bags of Joy Campaign says.
Kahle said DCCCI will continue to host this program as long as there is a need.
“But, we genuinely hope that one day, all children will no longer have these types of worries and concerns – that all children will have provision for their needs,” she said.
Benton, as well as other school district representatives, DCCCI staff members and a couple of residents, gathered in the lobby area of the DuBois Village on Friday, Dec. 17 to be a part of the Snack Bags of Joy initiative. The number of bags filled nearly half of the lobby area.
Benton expressed sincere gratitude and many “Thank yous” for all of the snack bags, as well as the valuable community partnership with DCCCI that provides for local students in need.
The continuum was unable to do the bags last year due to the pandemic, said Kahle, and everyone was happy to see it return. This is a great way for residents to be able to still be involved in the community.
“The residents love being a part of this program,” she said. “Being able to support this program through donations and helping to pack the bags allows them the opportunity of serving their community once again. Knowing that our neighborhoods’ needs are being met and being part of that fills their hearts with joy.”