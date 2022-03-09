ST. MARYS — Local officials joined Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on a tour of the City of St. Marys Monday.
City of St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner, City Manager Joe Fleming, Director of Community and Economic Development Tina Gradizzi, Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development Joe Kugler, Public Works Director Tim Brennan, DCED Northwest Regional Director Kim Thomas, and DCED Executive Assistant Evelyn Chianelli all attended.
Vilello’s visit was to highlight the Wolf administration’s ongoing commitment to economic development, as well as local revitalization projects, according to a news release.
“Making strategic investments in projects that create jobs and boost the economy, like those I’m visiting in St. Marys today, continues to be a top priority of the Wolf administration,” said Vilello in a news release. “We know that these investments help businesses succeed, improve the quality of life for residents, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s reputation as a great place to live, work, and play.”
Since Jan. 1, 2015, more than $7 million has been invested in St. Marys projects, the release says.
Throughout the day, updates were given on new developments at the Downtown Event Park behind the parking garage on Depot Street. Future plans include public bathrooms, a stage, a fountain and a pavilion. Many improvements have already been made to the area including a bridge and cement walkways.
There have been some lots sold at the Airport Industrial Park, and investment groups looking at possible development projects. There is room for expansion and the creation of more lots for industrial development. Investment in additional gas and electric lines will be necessary for future progress, according to information given on the tour.
A stop was made at the Straub Brewery Tap Room, where improvements have been ongoing for most of the last 10 years. It is a popular attraction for tourists who come to see the Eternal Tap and tour the brewery, and then stay at local hotels and visit other eateries in the area.
In 2016, Straub Brewery received a $1 million grant for its redevelopment, modernization and expansion project, according to a news release, for which they created a four-acre brewery campus.
There is a tentative housing project to be located on both sides of Clearview Road off Route 120, behind Dollar General. Tentative plans are for eight townhouse units in that location and 42 single ranch houses proposed in another area off Route 120. There is a local developer who has been working closely with city officials on this potential development. On the other side of Route 120 is the nearly empty strip mall. This also has great potential for development, as all utilities are already there as well as the large, paved parking lot.
Vilello commented that he was very impressed with the economic development of the area, which has occurred since he was there previously. He sees his role as helping to remove any obstacles that may be preventing future development, including procurement of funding through programs and grants.