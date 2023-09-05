DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has notified the DuBois City Council that it is in support of a Clearfield County Court injunction which has temporarily halted the negotiation of a contract buyout of criminally-charged city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
City council members, including Mayor Ed Walsh, Jim Aughenbaugh, Pat Reasinger, Shane Dietz and Diane Bernardo, were sent a letter, dated Aug. 29, from DCED Deputy Secretary Richard P. Vilello Jr.
The DCED, in its letter to the council, said it has an interest in the fiscal integrity of municipalities, proper financial accounting procedures, responsible budgeting and standardized municipal tax practices.
The DCED also has a long-standing working relationship with city council and the mayor, having partnered on a variety of economic development initiatives with the most current being the approved consolidation of the city and Sandy Township.
In addition to providing technical support for the consolidation, the DCED has provided financial support, including a recent Strategic Management Planning Program grant (STMP), which includes $123,750 in funding for an independent forensic audit to examine potential financial irregularities, given the allegations of fraud and financial misconduct by Suplizio.
“The department provided the STMP grant because it believes that financial accuracy and accountability is a critical next step for stabilizing the consolidation and rebuilding public trust,” the letter stated.
Also in the letter, the DCED stated its concerns about the Aug. 14 council vote authorizing the negotiation of a buyout of Suplizio’s contract.
“We have questions about whether the buyout is appropriate under the circumstances leading to Mr. Suplizio’s contract,” the letter stated. “We have questions about whether the buyout is appropriate under the circumstances leading to Mr. Suplizio’s administrative suspension.”
These are some of the same concerns raised by plaintiffs Jennifer Jackson, Elliot Gelfand and Mike Clement in a lawsuit filed Aug. 25 against the City of DuBois, which has resulted in an injunction temporarily halting negotiation of the contract buyout, the letter stated.
“The department believes that a pause on any decision regarding Mr. Suplizio’s buyout affords city council additional time to gather more information and to examine the consequences thereof,” according to the letter. “A pause is especially important given the context of the city’s finances and the consolidation.”
The DCED said it is willing to work with all interested parties to alleviate concerns raised by the alleged crimes of Suplizio, provide an accurate accounting of DuBois’ finances and mitigate obstacles to restoring public confidence in DuBois City government and in the consolidation.
Clearfield County Judge Frederic Ammerman granted an emergency injunction on Aug. 25 ordering that no payments, pension distributions, or payouts be made to Suplizio, and no agreements can be formed between the city and Suplizio.
On Aug. 30, a hearing on the injunction was held before Ammerman in Clearfield County Court and it will be completed at a later date. The temporary injunction is still in effect.
Suplizio, 63, is accused by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department. He is currently on paid administrative leave with the city.