DuBOIS — Another substantial step in the “Trail of Dreams” vision of the Elk County Riders group is underway, now involving areas in both Elk and Clearfield counties.
On Oct. 4, DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) Motorized Recreation Specialist Troy Withers, State Rep. Mike Armanini, Landscape Architect John Buerkle Pashek and Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker took an ATV ride with members of the ECR group from Benezette to Treasure Lake.
Along the way, participants stopped in certain locations, such as Mt. Zion in Jay Township, to see landmarks and interesting features of the trail, said ECR Treasurer Cheryl Ruffner.
In July of this year, the Elk County Riders group received a $444,100 grant from DCNR for development of the Byrnedale ATV Connector Trail in Jay Township.
Ultimately, the ATV connector project will help bridge the gap from the bottom of Gray Hill Road in Benezette all the way to Cayman Landing in Treasure Lake.
From Cayman Landing in Treasure Lake to the Elk Country Visitor Center is about 23.6 miles, Ruffner had said.
The goal of the ECR group is to provide ATV-friendly trails for people who ride, and to showcase the beautiful trails and scenery the Elk County and surrounding areas offer. These trails bring a lot of economic benefits and outdoor recreational activities for people and families to the area, Ruffner said.
The purpose of the Oct. 4 ride was to show the local representatives the “missing piece” in the Trail of Dreams vision. Those who attended met with Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Manager Ed Clark at Cayman Landing, who not only showed them around the campground, but discussed future plans for developing an ATV trailhead.
Treasure Lake has submitted a $86,510 grant request to DCNR to help form a “master plan” to coincide with the ECR group’s Trail of Dreams to connect to Cayman Landing, said Clark.
Clark also highlighted all of the amenities Treasure Lake offers and plans to offer in the future, such as lodging, seasonal cabins, outdoor recreation, shopping, dining and more. He mentioned the future “revamped” Ski Lodge, a huge destination for Treasure Lake visitors expected to be completed in the next few years. And, there is the hope for a “welcome center” at Cayman Landing to come to fruition.
If the DCNR grant is received, the master plan is expected to take around nine months, said Clark.
This is not only a monumental step for the ECR group and ATV riders, but also for Treasure Lake, said Clark. The Trail of Dreams connection is a great chance to bring more people into Treasure Lake, and the area, and show them all of the places to stay, things to enjoy, etc.
The Benezette to Treasure Lake piece is a part of the “whole southern tier connection,” Ruffner noted.
The Riders hope to market this as an “artisan trail,” and incorporate more ATV-accessible roads in the future.