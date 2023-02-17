RIDGWAY — Attorney Daniel Brian “Danny” De Vito, of Ridgway, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Elk County District Attorney. He has no relation to the actor and notes that the name was in his family “long before the actor became famous.”
De Vito, who is the founder of De Vito Law Office, LLC, located in St. Marys, grew up in Pennsylvania. The son of a correctional officer and X-ray tech, he was the first in his family to attend law school. He graduated Magna cum Laude from Gannon University and then attended the University of Akron School of Law, where he was an honors fellow. While in law school, he was heavily active in conservative organizations and politics.
While at Akron Law, he focused his research and writing on Pennsylvania coal and natural gas exports. During and after law school he provided law clerk services to a large emergency medicine provider and multiple attorneys. Subsequently, De Vito served as the law clerk for the Court of Common Pleas of the 59th Judicial District (Elk and Cameron Counties), working daily with the president judge and senior judges from across the region and gaining deep insight into the legal reasoning behind court decisions. He is admitted to practice law by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Politically, De Vito filed a lawsuit against former Gov. Tom Wolf, through counsel, during the 2020 lockdowns entitled “Friends of Danny DeVito vs. Governor Wolf.” Friends of Danny DeVito was fought all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States and paved the way for the Constitutional amendments limiting the governor’s “lockdown power.”
De Vito appeared in national and even international news stories highlighting his fight against the business lockdowns. He moved to Elk County after meeting Weedville native, Brittany Bricen.
“I fell in love with Brittany when she was working as the Trump Victory Women’s Coalition Coordinator for Pennsylvania and subsequently, fell in love with Elk County,” De Vito said.
De Vito promises to “crack down hard on anyone who is a menace to society. The people of Elk County, and frankly this nation, have had enough. We don’t need a nice D.A., we need a tough D.A. who will restore law and order.”
De Vito additionally noted his commitment to act as a watchguard against voter fraud and foreign influence; act as a check on fraud, waste, and abuse; and show no mercy towards those who would harm our children.
“The District Attorney’s job is to prosecute criminals. I’m more concerned about the tears of mothers and fathers than the crocodile tears of the criminal.”
Daniel De Vito respectfully asks for the public’s vote for Elk County District Attorney on the Republican primary ballot on May 16.