BENEZETTE — Applications are due by June 30 for students interested in receiving a $1,000 scholarship toward pursuing a career in an environmental field, provided by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Seneca Resources Company, LLC.
Students who live in Pennsylvania and are currently in their senior year of high school have the opportunity to earn one of two $1,000 scholarships.
To be eligible, students must:
- Be accepted to attend a college or secondary vocational/trade school
- Majoring in or pursuing a career in an environmental field, such as Environmental Science, Biology, Chemistry, Education, Forestry, Parks and Recreation, etc.
In their portfolio, applicants are to include:
- A 300-500-word essay about personal experiences/accomplishments that have inspired them to purse the environmental field of studies; attributes they possess that will benefit them in this field; importance of this field of study to the future.
- Letter of recommendation
- Copy of the letter of acceptance from the college/secondary education school they will be attending
The student portfolio should be submitted electronically to the Keystone Elk Country Alliance Education Department at ConEd@KECAUS.com.
“Seneca Resources Company, LLC. has been a significant partner of KECA and key supporter of our Conservation Education department for many years,” said Ben Porkolab, KECA Conservation Education coordinator. “Students who pursue careers in conservation are passionate about the well-being of our natural world. KECA believes in supporting those who embrace conservation and the enhancement of Pa.’s elk country for future generations.”
For more information, visit https://experienceelkcountry.com/education/educational-gallery/, or contact Porkolab at 814-787-5173 or ConEd@KECAUS.com.