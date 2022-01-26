BROOKVILLE — Debbie Stewart with Hoak Insurance has 29 years of experience in the insurance industry to make navigating health or Medicare coverage easier for aging individuals.
Stewart began her career with the insurance industry in June 1993. She joined the Hoak Insurance team in 2014 with more than 20 years of experience in the field already. She specializes in life insurance, health insurance, and Medicare supplements.
“My goal is to take the confusion out of the Medicare retirement process and complete paperwork for you,” Stewart said. “I’ve done it for so long I understand it all at this point and can explain it to others.”
Stewart has also achieved the prestigious designation of Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF), according to the Hoak Insurance website. She is known by many area senior residents for her diligence, promptness and helpfulness and takes pride in working with many different vendors to provide insurance policies that are in her customers’ best interest; balancing cost, stability and features.
She uses a simple format to explain the various types of Medicare plans with the option of many companies. She is licensed with Erie, AARP –United Healthcare, Cigna, Highmark, Philadelphia American, New Era, United of Omaha, UPMC, Geisinger, Aetna, Humana, Silverscript, welfare, ect.
“You are at an important place in your life to make the right decisions with your Medicare coverage at a time in your life when you will be using it,” Stewart said.
She can also help those under the age of 65 with the new platform PENNIE, which can help others to enroll in healthcare coverage with tax credits, which lowers the monetary cost.
There are no fees to meet with her, and she works out of the Brookville office at 213 Main Street. There are also offices in Reynoldsville and New Bethlehem, and she will meet with interested clients in any of these locations.
Appointments with Stewart can be made by calling her at the office at 814-849-4625.
“With 29 years of experience in our local area, many of you have referred me to your friends and family. I personally want to thank you for recommending me,” Stewart said.