DuBOIS — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, at last Thursday’s council work session, commended employees for all of their hard work in decorating the city for the holidays.
Suplizio said Public Works Director Scott Farrell and his crew did an excellent job getting all of the lights, as well as the official Christmas tree in the DuBois Memorial Park and the new 33-foot Santa at the top of Liberty Boulevard, up in time for the annual Brighten the Night event on Friday night.
“I don’t know that anybody really realizes just how much work and how much effort goes into doing this for, and I don’t want to say just our community, but the entire area — I think they really come here and look at all of the decorations,” said Suplizio.
The inflatable Santa was installed Thursday at the top of the Liberty Boulevard embankment. On Saturday, city officials said the Santa returned to the North Pole due to the high winds and was expected to return when the winds subside.
“I don’t know that that’s going to be its home for next year, but we got it up tonight (last Thursday),” said Suplizio. “It’s a big addition. There’s some other things that were in the big addition, so it’s a really big thing for the kids and I think even a lot of the parents will like it too. Hopefully we add something new every year, but we really have to commend Scott and his crew ... I mean, you stop and think about it, we probably wrap, how many light poles ... I mean we used to know and now we just keep adding the lights ... it’s just a lot at the top of the boulevard and Main Street,” as well as throughout the downtown area.
“My mom does not like to drive after dark, but she specifically makes it a point at Christmastime, since we started wrapping the poles, to come to DuBois at least one time during the holiday season because she said it’s like I’m driving down the scene of a Hallmark movie,” said Council Member Shannon Gabriel.