ST. MARYS — Since its opening in December of 2019, Gallery 29 at 50 S. St. Marys St. has rebuilt itself in more ways than one and continues to thrive teaching and displaying community art.
The gallery opened as a partnership effort between Owner Jesse Gradl and retired longtime Elk County Catholic School art teacher Pete Winklbauer. Hence the name Gallery 29, Gradl was Winklbauer’s 29th student who went on to pursue teaching art.
Barely having a chance to get off the ground, the gallery opened right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Gradl noted, which was tough. After it reopened in August 2021, there seemed to be more interest after the shutdown.
Gallery 29 hosts classes every week and weekend, mainly taught by Gradl, who teaches drawing, acrylic and watercolor. Local watercolor artist Janet van Eerden has also been teaching classes. Participation in these classes is high, and the gallery typically hosts four-week programs geared towards youth.
Classes will also be scheduled for Winklbauer to teach in the future, Gradl added.
What is on display at the gallery now is from the last group show, featuring about six different artists. They are shooting to have a retrospective show of Winklbauer’s artwork throughout his career in the month of September, said Gradl, as he is widely known for his work and has a large local following.
For the last group show, five people donated pieces of artwork, ultimately raising $800 in one night for the Elk County Humane Society in St. Marys, a cause close to Gradl’s heart.
“It was a team effort,” he said. “Every time we do a show, we will be doing this.”
The goal, said Gradl, is to be a venue where artists can display their work.
“There is a lot of talent in the area,” he said.
About two months ago, Gradl says they experienced quite the shock when a car crash shattered the front window. But, they weathered that storm, too, and have moved on.
Starting this school year, Gradl will also be teaching art part-time at Elk County Catholic Elementary School, something he says teaching art for kids at the gallery has encouraged him to do.
“I think it will help get more kids involved in the gallery, (too), if they enjoy it in school,” he said.
It’s also one of Gradl’s goals to start offering private lessons at the gallery.
Gallery 29 aims to be a part of the community, having participated in the LIFT (Life and Independence for Today)’s recent Wine Walk, hosting Bear Creek Wines.
Another aspect of the business is fine-art framing, something Gradl spends much of his time doing.
He encourages anyone who is interested to sign up for Gallery 29’s newsletter, available via email or on the website.
For more information, email Gradl at jesse.gradl@gmail.com or call 814-594-8954. Visit Gallery 29 on Facebook and www.gallerytwentynine.com.