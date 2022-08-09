Youth class at Gallery 29
Local youth enjoy a recent art class at Gallery 29 on South St. Marys Street.

 Submitted

ST. MARYS — Since its opening in December of 2019, Gallery 29 at 50 S. St. Marys St. has rebuilt itself in more ways than one and continues to thrive teaching and displaying community art.

