RIDGWAY — Rainy and windy weather conditions didn’t stop many children and families from attending an Easter egg hunt at the Ridgway Firemen’s Lot on Saturday.
Adults had their umbrellas, but the children didn’t seem to mind getting wet as they hunted for eggs in age-appropriate areas of the field. There were 10,000 eggs up for grabs.
The hunt was sponsored by the Awakening Alliance Church of Ridgway and the Chamber of Commerce.
The day also included a “Hop and Shop” event in downtown Ridgway, including photos with the Easter Bunny, a bake sale, kids crafts and store specials, according to the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce.