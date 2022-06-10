DuBOIS – Community Days and the annual DuBois Firemen’s Parade will require the closing of City and state roads Saturday, and the detours have been announced. Delays are to be expected and everyone should plan accordingly.
Community Days and the parade are organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department parade committee.
Main Street will be blocked at 2 p.m. Saturday as the parade is being organized. Main Street traffic from the Main Street Mall area will be routed up Grant Street to Long Avenue to Hubert Street to Spring Avenue back onto Main Street. Main Street traffic coming from the Dixon Avenue area will follow the same route in reverse.
At 4 p.m. the rest of the parade route will be blocked off in preparation for the running of the parade. The annual DuBois Firemen’s Parade starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at Long Avenue and Main Street in downtown DuBois and travels down West Long Avenue to Brady Street, down Brady Street to Liberty Boulevard ending at the Parkway Drive intersection.
Car and truck traffic going north on Brady Street from the Save-A-Lot area of Sandy Township into DuBois will precede over the Sandy Bridge into DuBois. At the Washington Avenue intersection, the detour begins with traffic being routed up East Washington to Stockdale, left on to Stockdale to Park Avenue. At Park Avenue, traffic will turn right and proceed on Park and then Maple Avenue to Shaffer Road. The detour then proceeds on Shaffer Road to Route 255, then Route 255 South back to 219 North at the end of Liberty Boulevard.
Traffic going south on Route 219 from Brockway will be detoured off of Liberty Boulevard on to Parkway Drive. Traffic will travel Parkway Drive to DuBois Street, DuBois Street to Main Street, left on Main to Grant Street, up Grant to South State Street, then South State Street to Spring Avenue. Traffic then turns left on Spring to Main Street, right on Main Street to Dixon Avenue, left on Dixon to Brady Street and Route 219 South where the detour ends.
Tractor-trailer traffic going north on Route 219 and Brady Street will be detoured at Jared Street. Trucks will take Jared Street to West Park Avenue to the five-way intersection where trucks can take New Street to DuBois Street. DuBois Street connects to DuBois Avenue and Route 219 North where the detour ends.
Tractor-trailer traffic following Route 219 South will detour with all other traffic at Parkway Drive, proceed on to DuBois Street to New Street and then following the Route 219 North truck detour in reverse from there. During the parade breaks, trucks will be allowed to cross Long Avenue at Jared Street.
Vehicles that want to go to Route 255 via Route 219 North will follow the Route 219 North detour at Washington Avenue with the detour ending at the end of Shaffer Road. Vehicles coming from Rockton towards Maple Avenue that need to take Route 219 will be detoured at Shaffer Road. They will then proceed to Route 255, take Route 255 South to the Route 219 intersection at Liberty Boulevard.
After the parade, Liberty Boulevard from Brady Street to Parkway Drive will remain closed until after the fireworks display. This will allow people time to cross the street and also watch the fireworks safely.