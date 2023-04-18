DuBOIS — DuBois City Council Member Diane Bernardo has officially announced her intentions to run for reelection to her post in the 2023 municipal election primary to be held May 16.
“As a tireless advocate in ownership and protection of our city’s water assets, I voted NO to form a water authority as proposed by Sandy Township Supervisors in the consolidation plan,” said Bernardo. “The appointed water authority board would have the power to sell off water assets, raise rates and spend money without having to face voters. The only recourse for residents to dispute the board’s actions is to bring suit against the water authority in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.”
“The DuBois reservoir and water wells are under threat with permitting of a disposal injection well projected to pump 30,000 gallons of fracked water daily into the DuBois area underground,” said Bernardo. “Testifying before the PA DEP and U.S. EPA and through letters and personal appointments, I petitioned the PA legislators for the need to increase environmental safety standards and money for increased expenses incurred by municipalities from activity related to the gas drilling industry.”
“Protecting DuBois residents’ general welfare and their property values, I introduced Council Bill No. 1892 prohibiting the construction of disposal injection wells, seismographic surveying or seismic testing and the commercial extraction of natural gas in all residential, office, commercial and transitional zoning districts within the corporate boundaries of the City of DuBois,” said Bernardo.
“I voted for a water protection plan and purchase of stream data loggers which continuously work to detect any contaminants that could enter the streams feeding the DuBois reservoir,” she said. “I will continue to protect our city and its resources.”
“Working with the PA Municipal League of Cities and community leaders, we continue to press for legislative amendments allowing municipal police officers use of radar guns with regard to speed,” said Bernardo. “Painted lines and stopwatches are woefully inadequate equipment for a state with the second highest speed-related mortality rate in the nation.”
Bernardo, who is on the Democratic ballot in the primary, said her real estate background has aided in DuBois Planning Commission land use reviews and working with people to make a project happen if possible.
“With a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education, I voluntarily tutor students who have fallen behind due to COVID and help adults prepare for the GED equivalency,” said Bernardo. “My volunteer work extends to the DuBois Relay For Life, Gateway Humane Society, DuBois Nursing Home Auxiliary and other organizations.”