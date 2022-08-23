DCI-Straub donation photo
Frank Straub of Straub and Vavala Development and Realty, Executive Director of Dickinson Center Inc. Jim Prosper and Jude Vavala of Straub and Vavala Development Reality (from left) are pictured in front of the donated building in St. Marys.

ST. MARYS — This month, Frank Straub and Jude Vavala of Straub and Vavala Development and Realty, LLC donated a building located at 18 Railroad St. in St. Marys to Dickinson Center, Inc. to advance mental healthcare in the region.

