ST. MARYS — This month, Frank Straub and Jude Vavala of Straub and Vavala Development and Realty, LLC donated a building located at 18 Railroad St. in St. Marys to Dickinson Center, Inc. to advance mental healthcare in the region.
Dickinson Center receives property donation for St. Marys project
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Fire destroys barn at Scottish Heights in Brockport
-
Coroner: Teen found dead in Curwensville
-
FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week
-
Coroner: DuBois man killed in motorcycle crash near Brookville
-
Police: Quick-change scam reported at TJ Maxx in Sandy Township
-
Brookville Area School District welcomes new teachers, still looking to fill vacancies
-
Chapel built in Benezette as a memorial to local man’s father
-
Football set to return to East Brady
-
Armstrong Jail workers voice frustrations with county officials
-
Man allegedly caught with drugs in Ridgway
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.