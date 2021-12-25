ST MARYS — For nearly 65 years, Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI), an affiliate of Journey Health System, has been a leading provider of regional behavioral health in northwestern Pennsylvania. In addition to DCI’s headquarters in Ridgway Pennsylvania, the agency has several office locations currently scattered across St. Marys.
In June 2019, DCI announced the purchase of four buildings located along Railroad and Market streets with the goal of centralizing their St. Marys programs. Plans to construct a new three-story facility that will maintain the historical integrity of the downtown has been a priority throughout the design phase.
This past spring, DCI applied for a two million dollar grant through the Governor’s office –called the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) – for the construction of the new building. This grant program is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and historical improvement projects. DCI was recently awarded the grant for 1.5 million dollars. Private fundraising is also important for this project.
“We are grateful for the RACP grant and this exciting opportunity for the community we serve and our agency,” said Jim Prosper, executive director at DCI. “This funding will allow us to complete the full scope of our project by combining five service lines currently spread out across three separate locations in St. Marys. This building project will expand access to behavioral health care and sustain our future in the region.”
In addition to being more convenient for transportation including walking traffic, the new facility will save costs by housing multiple programs in one location, increase communication and collaboration among levels of care, create an ease of access and transition between programs as is clinically appropriate, and allow for staff cross-training between programs. Children’s Prevention Services and the Intensive Outpatient Program are currently located in the Community Education Center, the Crossroads Partial Hospitalization Program is located within Penn Highlands Elk, and the Outpatient Clinic is located out on South Michael Street. DCI has been operating most of these programs for over 25 years in St. Marys. These programs will bring approximately 25 more employees that will support downtown businesses during their hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Demolition work was recently completed. A final project timetable and budget have not yet been confirmed. Progress reports will be released in the future.
For more information about DCI, visit www.dickinsoncenter.org.