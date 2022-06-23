ST. MARYS — A severe thunderstorm that recently rocked the St. Marys area and a new digital welcome sign project were both highlighted topics at Monday’s City Council meeting.
During his monthly manager’s report, City of St. Marys Manager Joe Fleming addressed the severe thunderstorm that hit St. Marys on June 16.
“I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of those who responded,” he said, noting city workers and residents and their efforts to clean up/remove storm debris. “There were numerous reports of downed trees and utility lines and structural damage throughout the city.”
At one point, Fleming said, more than one-third, or 2,500 of West Penn Power customers, were without power in the City of St. Marys.
“Debris removal is still ongoing, even today,” Fleming said, noting areas near the Benzinger Park walkway and outlying roadways.
Residents should be cautious at intersections with blinking lights, Fleming said, that will need improved from the storm damage.
The city has not yet received its second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Last year, the second round came in June 15.
Park activities are in full swing during the summer season. Also, school is out, and motorists should be aware of pedestrian traffic and kids out and about, Fleming had noted. He also wished area all-star sports teams good luck.
Digital welcome signAgain referencing the city’s ARPA funds, Fleming brought up the idea for a new marketing tactic –a digital “welcome” community sign located on The Diamond downtown, which would be monitored and maintained within city hall.
This would give nonprofit organizations the chance to advertise on the sign, display city announcements, event notices, etc.
The city is going to look at other avenues for funding for the sign, Fleming said, but is asking for approval to use remaining ARPA funds for this project if needed.
Fleming said he hopes to gain around 80 percent of the funding for the sign through other options.
Sponsors of the new community project could also gain exposure through the sign, he said.
This is an exciting way to “brighten up” the announcement of community events, etc., Fleming said to council.
Councilwoman Sally Geyer asked if this sign would mean that other signs would no longer be able to be placed on The Diamond, noting that she enjoys looking at those signs and finds them informative.
Fleming ultimately said that the digital sign would not mean other signs placed on The Diamond were out of the question.
Remaining ARPA funds were approved for the digital welcome sign via a role-call vote among council.