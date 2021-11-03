KERSEY — An initiative designed to increase awareness of great career, education and activity opportunities in six area counties is now up and running.
Workforce Solutions for North Central PA announced the launch of the Discover PA Six website, www.discoverpasix.com, in August. Discover PA Six includes the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter.
Pam Streich, executive director of Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, said the website and logo for PA Six can be used by anyone, any agency and any employer interested.
“The website was created for everyone in our region to use to recruit people to the region to work, live and discover PA Six,” she said.
A regional action strategy developed by Workforce Solutions and a group of powdered metal employers from Elk County was conducted years ago, said Streich.
“One of the outcomes of this study was the need to recruit people to the region as well as to retain our current population,” she said. “The concern this study addressed was the current and projected population loss our region was, and still is, experiencing.”
Other outcomes of the study included the need for broadband and high-speed internet, appropriate housing options for young people and those moving to the region to be employed, as well as “attractive amenities” to get people to stay in the area.
“As a workforce development board, our mission aligned with the outcome of recruitment and retention to fill the available jobs in the region. A committee made up of chambers of commerce, economic and community development agencies, and employers, along with the workforce development board, met and agreed that a good start would be a website highlighting the jobs available in our region, as well as the assets our counties have to offer,” Streich explained.
Mary and Ferrari Graphic Design of DuBois was awarded the website design piece, which includes the logo development, and Vort Media of Reynoldsville was awarded the video production piece, she said. The website includes a video testimonial from one resident of each county.
Visitors to the discoverpasix website can find several sections like work, live and discover, said Streich.
“The work section provides information on leading industries in the region, as well as top employers, and will take viewers to the PA CareerLink site, where they can search for open positions in the region, connect with staff that can assist them with resume writing, interview skills and much more,” she noted.
The “discover” section focuses on tourist attraction and activities, like the Elk Country Visitor Center, Kinzua Bridge State Park and many more, while the “live” section provides a snapshot of each county, highlighting “quality education found in the region (both secondary and post secondary), healthcare agencies, and chambers of commerce, along with pictures that showcase the unique beauty each county has to offer,” said Streich.
Suggested use for the site include:
- “Employers can use the site to recruit a workforce from outside our region – the site can help employers demonstrate all that our region has to offer new residents,” said Streich.
- Retaining the current population and emphasizing what the region offers.
- “Recruiting students to remain in the region for post-secondary training, and bring in others from outside of the region,” she said.
- Chambers of commerce and realtors can also use the site to recruit businesses.
PA Six “rack cards” are also available, which contain a CQ code that link to the website. These can be obtained by calling 814-245-1835 or by stopping in the Workforce Solutions office at 425 Old Kersey Road in Kersey.