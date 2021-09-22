PUNXSUTAWNEY — Discussion of raising the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department wages became heated Monday evening during the rescheduled Punxsutawney council meeting.
Police Chief Matt Conrad mentioned during the Public Safety Committee report that he had the addendum to the agreement with Teamsters 110 on the wages for the police department. He said it was signed by Teamsters already, but needed to be approved and signed by the borough to move forward.
“The change to article eight section five. It would agree that any employee after Sept. 1, 2021 shall receive a starting base salary of $38,000. Then, after one year of probation the salary should be raised to $41,000. That’s what we’ve discussed previously,” Conrad said.
Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito said he advised against the council taking action on the item because it was not printed on the agenda. Under the new Sunshine Law amendment, the meeting agenda must be posted 24 hours before a meeting, and include all matters that will be discussed or official action taken during the meeting. The amendment also prohibits a board from taking action on a matter not included in the agenda unless it is an emergency involving “clear and present danger to life or property.”
Borough Manager Toby Santik tried to make a case for the action being a matter of emergency because of it related to the police department and public safety.
“Having an understaffed police department leaves us open, and in light of the fact that it does also increase chief’s overtime, to me I think we’re within the bounds of Senate Bill 554,” Santik said.
Gianvito said he was acting out of “an abundance of caution’’ and did not want the board sued for violating the new law right off the bat.
Conrad then said he could still address some of the other issues that were discussed regarding the pay increase during last month’s meeting. He was away on military orders and was only briefly called on the phone to address the council during the previous meeting.
He explained he was the one to approach the council, not Teamsters 110. He then said a council member had later approached him to try and have their contract opened up, which he found “very inappropriate.”
“The second thing I’d like to address is Mr. (Larry) Chenoga, you said last month the budget was $1.5 million. You’re about $700,000 off,” Conrad said.
He then referred to Chenoga’s comment that it’s unfair for the taxpayer to take this increase because he and many other residents are on a fixed income.
“You know what I think is unfair? Is for the borough residents to keep paying your legal fees. Over $7,000 in 2019, $5,000 in 2020, and year to date in 2021, you’re up to $14,000,” Conrad said.
Conrad also addressed Chenoga saying the public works contract should be opened if the police contract was going to be opened. According to Conrad, Chenoga has previously said the public works aren’t worth $13 an hour. This was how he ended his statement.
The council arranged to have a special meeting on Friday to address the police contract, rather than wait another month.
Following the meeting, Conrad said he found the alleged legal fees he referenced through his own research into the attorney fees to Campbell Durrant, P.C., which is the borough’s labor attorney.
“And he (Chenoga) wants to tell everybody that it’s not right for the taxpayers to pay $5,000 to increase the starting wages of a patrolman in the borough that can go somewhere else and make $10,000 or $15,000 more than the starting wage. All I’m trying to be is comparable to other boroughs,” Conrad said.