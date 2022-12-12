DuBOIS — A story of “HOPE” in the form of a feature-length documentary focusing on suicide awareness and prevention will be shown for the community in the DuBois Area High School Auditorium on Tuesday.
In conjunction with PeerStar, and Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, the DuBois Area High School Hope Squad is sponsoring the showing of the PG-13 film, “My Ascension” in the high school auditorium this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program founded by Dr. Greg Hudnall from Provo, Utah as a response to a suicide epidemic in his community. The mission of the program is to reduce suicide through education, training and peer intervention.
“My Ascension” is a documentary about a young woman who attempted to take her own life and was left paralyzed due to that choice, and she now lives each day trying to help others, according to information provided by the DAHS Hope Squad.
“Somewhere in our training, we heard that every suicide affects at least 137 other people,” said DAHS Hope Squad Advisor Tracy Chewning. “Suicide is devastating to friends, families, loved ones. Imagine the number of people in our community alone who have been affected by this tragedy. But this story shares HOPE. The more people who watch it to gain awareness and helpful insight to help others, the more people who are out here saving lives. We are building a community team to gain awareness of the issue, to destigmatize mental health issues and to reach out to help others.”
Following the 90-minute film screening, there will be a question-and-answer session featuring a panel of speakers from the sponsor entities. The panel will include: Peerstar’s Region A Regional Director Elise Harmon, Suicide Prevention and Awareness Advocate Mary Brown, Peerstar’s Recovery Outreach Coordinator Daniel Cable, DuBois Area High School Principal Chuck Pasternak, and members and advisors of the DuBois Area Hope Squad.
“My Ascension” chronicles 16-year-old Emma Benoit’s Emma’s inspiring journey and quests to walk again and also highlights the stories of two remarkable young people who tragically did not survive their attempts. The audience will learn first-hand from their families, friends, school officials, and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it.