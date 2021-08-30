RIDGWAY — Ridgway Animal Haven partnered with Ridgway Township to host the first “Dog Days at the Beach” fundraiser event at Sandy Beach on Saturday.
The event offered a fun day for dog owners and their four-legged friends at the beach, and raised funds for Ridgway Animal Haven. Founder of RAH Karen Cappiello said the main goal of the fundraiser was the construction of exercise pens at the facility.
RAH will be having its grand opening on Sept. 11 at the physical location located on Rocky Top Road. While Saturday’s fundraiser did not raise enough for the full construction, it did help.
“We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony… Anybody is welcome to our open house, we’re having a big cookout. Donations are definitely appreciated,” Cappiello said.
RAH Vice President Jim DeVittorio said there were about 12 dogs and their owners who signed up for the dog show event as part of the beach day. There were a few vendors who have attended fundraisers hosted by Cappiello in the past. The next such fundraiser is Oct. 17 at the Awakening Alliance Church in Ridgway.
“I think it’s upwards of 12 or 13 (dogs) of all ages,” DeVittorio said. “On a perfect day they would’ve walked the dogs around the perimeter here, but it was too hot. So, everybody with their number walked around a much shorter area and they’re giving prizes.”
Prizes for many categories were given including best trick, most handsome male, prettiest female, largest, and more.
Following the dog show, St. Marys Police K-9 Handler Michael Shaffer and K-9 Officer Nando gave a presentation to the crowd about the training that goes into being a K-9 officer and handler. They also demonstrated some of Nando’s tracking and narcotics skills by having him locate drugs hidden by Shaffer.
Dog trainer Shirley Brooks was also available from 2 to 3 p.m. to offer some training tips for common problems with dogs.
“We’re going to continue every year and make it bigger and bigger,” Cappiello said of the event.
She is hoping the exercise pens will be finished by next year. There are still some finishing touches to put on the dog kennels, but she said the cat area is doing well already. The local Boy Scout Troop 93 helped do the concrete walls last week, and Kyle Baker did their street sign as his life project for the Scouts.
“I can’t wait, it just seems like forever,” Cappiello said of completing the facility.