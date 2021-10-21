ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library is making a powerful and symbolic move in light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
In partnership with CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse), based in Ridgway, the library has saved an “Empty Place at the Table” in its building.
“This display honors those who have lost their lives to domestic violence in Elk County,” said Director Leslie Swope.
The display, which includes a table and empty chair and dinner setting for one, is across from the main desk at the library. The set up includes information, provided by CAPSEA, on domestic violence.
“The library also has a display of books on domestic violence,” Swope said.
A few weeks ago, a SMPL staff member noticed that a few patrons were asking for books related to domestic violence.
“This led to us purchasing some new titles for survivors, and dealing with trauma,” Swope said.
The “Empty Place at the Table” project idea came from Schlow Library in State College, she added.
Swope reached out to CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant, requesting a partnership with the display.
“The display is to recognize those who have lost their lives and help those currently being abused get information on steps they can take to end their abuse,” she said.
This display is getting “a lot of attention,” said Swope, with many saying it is a good idea.
“Hopefully it helps someone who needs it,” she said.
There was a comment on Facebook from someone, stating that as a survivor, the display meant a lot to her.
According to CAPSEA statistics on domestic violence, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes, and 26 percent of children will also experience it.
Next year, said Swope, they plan to do the display again, and hopefully add more local information.
CAPSEA is available 24/7 by calling 814-772-1227.