ST. MARYS — Domino’s Pizza in St. Marys reopened at its new-and-improved 808 S. St. Marys St. location Nov. 21, debuting a pick-up window for its customers just in time for the winter season.
Owner Sheldon Port said the shop closed in early November to set up in the new store, and relocate some of the equipment from the former location.
Although Domino’s Pizza is a big-name company, the St. Marys shop is known for being locally owned, as well as giving back to the community through various fundraisers.
The shop’s new location is right next to the future Aldi grocery store that is expected to open in the plaza, Port noted.
The pick-up window addition is especially exciting for several reasons, he said.
“This will be convenient for (the) elderly, parents with young kids, bad weather days or just the days people don’t want to get out of their car,” he said. “We will also be have new technology, along with utilizing the pick up window to allow our drivers to be more efficient for faster deliveries.”
Port said they are hopeful that the convenience of the pick-up window, as well as the pick-up deals that are offered, will continue to draw in existing customers and add some new ones as well.
Domino’s December of Giving
Part of the reopening, going along with the theme of Domino’s continuously giving back, will be “Domino’s December of Giving.” This has included community members voting for local charities or people in need via the store’s Facebook page.
“We plan to do a fundraiser every Wednesday in December to help the four chosen charities,” said Port.
The causes with the most “likes” via the Facebook page, or ones that pull at the staff’s heartstrings the most, are:
- Dec. 7 –Justin Shriver, a Domino’s Pizza general manager within the company, who lost his home to a house fire.
- Dec. 14 –Elk County Humane Society, an organization always in need of helping to care for dogs and cats in search of their forever homes.
- Dec. 21 –Reggier Housler and family. Reggie Housler, 2, is battling a rare form of Leukemia. All funds will go toward the costs of extended stays at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
- Dec. 28 –Crystal Fire Department of St. Marys.
Port noted that they will try to do more fundraisers for local causes such as these in the future.
