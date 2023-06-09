ST. MARYS — Domino’s Pizza in St. Marys continues to look for new causes in the community to support through its regular fundraisers.
The business reopened at its new-and-improved South St. Marys Street location Nov. 21, 2022, debuting a pick-up window for its customers as well.
Owner Sheldon Port said thus far in 2023, Domino’s has held four fundraisers, where a portion of the day’s proceeds benefits the chosen cause:
- Fox Township Elementary School’s 3D printer
- Elk County EMS (Emergency Medical Services) equipment upgrades
- Wesley Schmidt, a St. Marys man in need of a liver transplant due to a rare disease
- A “Remembering the Wings” event for mothers in the community who have lost a child to come together for comfort
“So far, we are just over $1,000 donated back, which is well below where we want to be so far this year,” Port said.
The goal would be to do one to two fundraisers per month, as long as Domino’s has the staffing and ability to do so, he said.
Domino’s contributed to several causes last year as well, including hosting its “December of Giving,” where four charities benefited from Wednesday fundraisers.
Port, who grew up in central Pennsylvania and is a Pennsylvania National Guard veteran, said it is important to him to help bring communities together for great causes. And, over something a lot of people love –pizza.
“So many people see Domino’s as a big chain,” said Port. “Yes, we are a big name made up of almost 1,000 smaller franchisees that started as drivers and pizza-makers in the towns we own stores in.”
Domino’s is on the lookout for good causes in the community to which to contribute. Port said anyone who is interested or knows someone in need can contact the store at 814-781-7100, or message the “Domino’s St. Marys, PA” Facebook page.