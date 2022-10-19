ST. MARYS — Once again, Domino’s Pizza of St. Marys is stepping up to help a local person in need — this time, a 10-month-old baby named Charlee Perkins, who is currently hospitalized with severe injuries at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
A “Fundraiser Day for Charlee Perkins” will be held through the 816 S. St. Marys St. pizza shop from 11:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 19 to 12:59 a.m. Thursday.
Cory Suladie, general manager of Domino’s Pizza in St. Marys, said he expects to see a boost in sales today, which demonstrates community support and also maximizes the donation.
“I have almost doubled my staffing for the day, in expectation of a big turnout by our community,” he said.
On Oct. 5, Domino’s in St. Marys held a fundraiser for baby Gracie Beck, said Suladie. The following day, a family friend of Charlee’s reached out to share her story, bringing Domino’s staff members to tears, Suladie said.
“We jumped at the chance to help out with a fundraiser. It is so heartbreaking what has happened, but it sounds like there are a lot of loving people stepping in to help Charlee. We hope to help, too, even if it’s only a little bit,” said Suladie.
Domino’s fundraisers include running a Facebook ad. And then, a portion of one day’s sales goes towards the beneficiary, said Suladie.
“Between all of our stores, we have raised a substantial amount of money for causes, ranging from the Humane Society and PTA (Parent Teacher Association) organizations, to families who have lost a member –in this case, a child who will need the help of many adults in her life to help her get through this horrible ordeal,” he said.
The general manager will also be present, said Suladie, to monitor the Domino’s Facebook ad. If there is a big response to it, staffing for the day can be increased further.
“A big help for us, in planning, is if people go to Facebook and select (that they are) ‘going to’ our event, so we can be ready,” he explained.
A portion of all the day’s sale will go toward the care of Charlee Perkins, along with any cash donations made in the store. These proceeds will be helping with costs associated with travel, eating and staying in Pittsburgh to support Charlee, said Suladie.
The owner of the shop, said Suladie, is originally from the Altoona area, and owns 17 Domino’s locations throughout central Pennsylvania and toward the Pittsburgh area.
Chain restaurants and businesses can be viewed as “not local,” said Suladie, so it’s important to get local stores involved in giving back to their own communities through fundraising efforts.
Visit Domino’s Pizza St. Marys, the “Fundraiser Day for 10 Month Old Charlee Perkins” Facebook event page or call 814-781-7100.