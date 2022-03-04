DuBOIS — The Beaver Commons Café, an entire stand-alone coffee roaster business donated by DuBois Area School Board President Larry Salone to the special needs program at the DuBois Area High School, now has a home in the school library.
Principal Brian Weible and Assistant Principal Chuck Pasternak, at a recent board meeting, said the launching of the café is something they are very proud of this school year.
The administrators thanked Salone for the kiosk, as well as Atlas Pressed Metals for its donation of furniture and flooring.
“We really love what this is doing for our culture at the high school,” said Pasternak. “It gives places for students to gather, collaborate, work on assignments. Our staff meets in there; interdepartmental collaboration is occurring during our 24-minute second chance breakfast, common time in the morning, kids can come down and get a cup of coffee, hot coffee or iced coffee. It’s just a really neat place, and it’s something that we’re really proud of, and it continues to be refined. And just we’re really happy about the direction that that’s heading.”
Pasternak said special education students are involved with delivering coffee and working in the coffee shop.
He also said Rod Thompson’s business classes are handling the business end of things and ordering the supplies.
“It’s just really involving a lot of people,” said Pasternak. “It’s a great success. So thank you to everybody who’s been a part of that.”
Salone explained that around 2014, he was approached about opening a stand-alone coffee kiosk in a medical center.
“I decided it was going to be fresh roasted coffee beans right on the spot, and also offer cold drinks and breakfast snacks,” said Salone. “I had one of the premier coffee kiosk companies design a unit which included fully contained refrigeration, grab-and-go’s and a gas fired coffee roaster compact enough to fit in the kiosk itself, so the aroma of fresh coffee roasting would fill the room.”
Unfortunately, in the time it took for them to fabricate it, the medical center expanded and the space simply could no longer be used for the kiosk, said Salone.
“I put it into storage and kind of forgot about it,” recalled Salone. “It was brand new, never used and was built back then for over $60,000.”
Salone said when he became a school board member eight years ago, he was immediately exposed and taught as to the needs of the students with special needs.
“I admit I had no idea, and I quickly became a fan of championing anything we needed to do to help these kids and also their parents,” said Salone. “I continued to learn more and more, and had board members teach me, especially (fellow board member) Gil Barker who really opened my eyes. I saw how dedicated he and (board member) Sam Armagost were to the kids with special needs while we were designing the two renovated and expanded elementary schools. The kids with special needs were the top priority every step of the way in the design of those two schools.”
As the third member with Barker and Armagost on the construction committee, Salone said it was his pleasure to assist in making sure they were putting everything they could into these two facilities for the students.
“During this time, I was also educated as to the fact that not all kids with special needs pick up skills that make them ready to go to work once they leave high school,” said Salone. “I thought that was an area that we could evolve and that we really need to teach work related skills to them to enable them to join the workplace.”
Well, the perfect storm happened when the district had the opportunity to hire Rodney Thompson as the new business teacher to revive the high school business program.
“I was impressed and Rodney was the guy,” said Salone. “I immediately went to our superintendent, Ms. Benton and said, ‘Wendy, I have this fully operating coffee kiosk and I will donate it to the life skills program, for their use, to teach them how to run a small business, IF we have a place and people to integrate it in the high school.’”
Salone said Benton agreed way before he could finish, and she contacted Weible, who had wanted a coffee business in the school for years.
The newly remodeled library was going to be the place.
“Brian and Wendy contacted Rod to see if he wanted to teach and run this adventure, once again, a yes was the response immediately, and as they say the rest is history,” said Salone. “It took an amazing team of Wendy, Brian and Rod to implement this and make it happen, and when it opened on the first day, I went to have my first cup of coffee ever from my old business. Watching the kids come and go and seeing what this was bringing to those kids with experience and the smiles all around, well it was the best cup of coffee I have ever had.”
Salone said it was his true pleasure to donate this equipment to help the students’ futures.
“We have a great team. Period,” said Salone. “Thanks to Sam and Gil for my education, thanks to Wendy and Brian for making it happen, and thanks to Rod for taking on the operation and teaching these skills. Bravo many times over, I am thrilled to have been able to do this for the kids.”
Salone noted that the The Happy Valley Roast is outstanding.
Pasternak estimated that there are approximately 90 students involved in the operation of the café.
“That is exceptional to have that much student interest,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“You go in there in the morning, and it’s just, I know Mr. Weible and I on our morning walks, and we’re monitoring things in the building, and you go in there, and it’s a really nice atmosphere, a good place,” said Pasternak. “There’s a lot of smiles on kids’ faces and staff faces.”
“It’s a great way to start your day,” said Benton.
“It really is — it’s really cool stuff,” said Weible. “It has a huge impact for us, feels like Barnes and Noble.”