RIDGWAY — Donations and volunteers are needed for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program in Elk County this year.
Maj. Ron Heimbrock of the Ridgway Salvation Army said the community’s help is needed to provide hope this Christmas for local children and families who continue to face impacts of pandemic poverty.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program was formerly known as “Treasures for Children in Elk County,” and provides Christmas gifts that are purchased specifically for each child.
“Angel Tree tags with children’s wish lists are placed on Christmas Trees at companies, small businesses and churches,” said Heimbrock.
Then, gifts and toys are collected and sorted by Salvation Army volunteers, and distributed to the families in need.
To shop for a child in need, visit the Walmart on the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys and choose an Angel Tree tag off of the tree, located near the service desk. Then, purchase some of the items on the tag, and place them in the box at the Walmart service desk.
People who want to help can also visit www.walmart.com’s “registry for good” and select the toy they’d like to purchase. It will then be delivered to the Salvation Army, said Heimbrock.
Donors can also go to www.salvationarmywpa.org/angeltree and make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army to purchase a toy, which will go to children in the zip code provided. They can purchase a toy online and ship it directly to a local Salvation Army center, or deliver it there, as well.
Sign-ups for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, as well as “Project Bundle-Up,” which aids families in purchasing clothing for winter, continue from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. No appointments are necessary.
To qualify, children of families must live in Elk County, have legal custody of children and apply in person at the Ridgway Salvation Army, said Heimbrock. Children up to the age of 12 can qualify. Families should bring birth certificates for the children, picture ID for the applying parent and proof of residency.
For more information, call 814-772-0485.