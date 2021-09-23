ST. MARYS — During Monday evening’s council meeting, City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider, and City Manager Joe Fleming, presented the idea of a sponsorship initiative.
This is something new for 2022, which Schneider and Fleming have been working on together, aiming to get some additional support from the community by creating a fund that businesses and sponsors can donate to.
There are several efforts the parks can take on, such as installing memory benches for someone who has passed away, and resurfacing the basketball courts at Memorial Park, Schneider said.
This is an exciting way to be able to provide improvements within the local parks, Fleming said, and donors can put their name on these projects.
“We take great pride in our parks. What’s unique about St. Marys is that we have multiple parks – we don’t have just one to focus on,” he said. “Anyone from around the area, we’ve all grown up at at least one of them.”
Any potential sponsor will be able to see what the money would be going toward, Fleming said. It’s broken down by four levels – platinum, gold, silver and bronze – and each sponsor would be recognized at each level for their contribution.
“We do a lot of things for the community, and it takes a big toll on our budget,” said Schneider. “It’s very strained.”
The next big project, she said, is the comprehensive parks and recreation plan – a next step in being able to receive additional funding from the government and local grant opportunities.
“The more involved organizations and companies are within the city, the better it helps us look, and the more we can provide. We can do even better and bigger things with this support from the community,” said Schneider.
One of the most immediate needs, Schneider believes, is the renovation of the Playland at Memorial Park.
“It’s one of the most popular playgrounds we have – and it’s very well loved,” she said.
Ultimately, council commended the efforts and projects of City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation and Schneider, and gave approval for the sponsorship initiative.