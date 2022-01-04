ST. MARYS — As the 2021 St. Marys Area United Way campaign ended, so did Jason Gabler’s term as board president.
Gabler was president for the 2020 and 2021 campaign years, and was an ambitious leader who was instrumental in helping the SMAUW achieve its annual campaign goals. The 2022 officers will be Doug Gaffey, president, Jim Ryan, vice-president, and Bill Olson, secretary. Gabler will continue to serve as a United Way board member.
Gaffey recognized Gabler with a plaque for his dedication and service as the president of the SMAUW. Gabler’s ability to mobilize local community leaders in 2020 and 2021 was very successful. As a result of his support and commitment, the SMAUW reached its annual campaign goal of $150,000 for 2020 and $160,000 for 2021.
Gaffey will not be alone supporting the 2022 campaign, but will have the support of the following officers, board members and United Way employees: Ryan, Olson, John Dippold, Gabler, Donald Fleming, Doug Bauer, Lewis Murray, Rob O’Leary, Jane Olson, Fr. Ross Miceli, Becky Piccolo, Rachel Rhed, Mark Saline, Steve Stoltz, Pete Straub, Leah Whiteman and Bill Conrad as an honorary board member. Also, managing the local operational efforts of the SMAUW is Jen Dippold, executive director and Barb Glatt, finance director.
To learn more or to make a contribution, call call 814-781-6000.