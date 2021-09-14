PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pittsburgh gardening media personality Doug Oster was the guest speaker of the Punxsutawney Garden Club’s Fall into Flowers event, someone the club has been trying to get as a speaker for several years.
Oster himself said he has been eager to come speak for the Garden Club because of his connections to the Punxsutawney area.
Oster’s mother-in-law is from Punxsutawney, and best friend in Pittsburgh, Matt Freed, has family in town as well. The two met working at the Post Gazette in Pittsburgh and have been friends ever since. His wife also has some other family around the area as well.
“I don’t know what it is, I just feel it’s important for me to come here. And I’m telling you what, we jumped through a lot of hoops over the years to make this happen. It’s been five or six years I’ve been working on trying to come,” Oster said.
He said there was no way for him to get to Punxsy during the spring because of the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show, where he is also a presenter. When they finally had it all set up for him to come, COVID-19 caused the club to cancel twice.
“I’m just so excited to be here. It was a great crowd. I had a nice drive here, actually Matt brought me through Amish country, so it was really cool. And a lot of great gardeners here,” Oster said.
Oster’s presentation was based around the season, so he spoke mainly about planting bulb flowers and growing garlic.
“Two things that I love, probably more than anything, is teaching people about bulb planting and garlic planting. It’s fading away,” Oster said.
According to Oster, it used to be that everybody planted bulb flowers. He believes this has changed because of the culture’s shift to instant gratification. He said most people today don’t want to put in so much hard work in the fall to have to wait until the spring to see anything.
He said this is what makes it even more special to him, and it gives him anticipation to see how his planting turns out. Sometimes, happy accidents happen with how flowers grow, and he said this is just a part of gardening.
He also met one of his wife’s relatives who he had never met before, which he was excited about. They found they had both visited the same place in Italy during their meeting.
From the Garden Club event, he was going to visit with his friend’s family before heading back to Pittsburgh. He was also scheduled to serve garlic seafood chowder to 225 people once he was back in the city. He made the food ahead of time the day before to be able to come to Punxsutawney.
“This is really cool for me, I can’t wait to tell my mother-in-law about it,” Oster said.
He is hoping to try to speak for the club again in the future.