DuBOIS — A new downtown DuBois business is taking “giving back” to an all-new level by offering free clothing to people in need this winter.
Til Vintage at 36 W. Long Ave. was opened by Co-Owners Savannah Bogacki and Shelly Benninger near the end of November. “Til” stands for “Things I love.”
The shop offers vintage clothing, gifts, decors, records, repurposed goods and other treasures for a low cost.
From the very beginning, the women have said that one of their sole missions is to give back to the community and people in need.
On the first Tuesday of each month, “take what you need” racks can be found in front of the downtown DuBois store, consisting of coats, sweatpants, jeans, some cold-weather pants, scarves, hats, gloves, socks and more.
A recent encounter with a homeless man at the store reiterated the idea that there is always someone going through a tough time, who could use a little bit of extra help.
“We have seen a need in the community, and just wanted to fill it,” she said.
People may not even be aware of the local homeless problem, since it doesn’t appear as obviously as it might in other areas.
The clothing items have simply come from the store’s inventory, said Bogacki.
Til Vintage is not taking donations for this initiative, she stressed. Many have reached out wanting to help, but there are other things they can do, such as contributing to local food pantries, clothing closets, etc., which also give back to people in need.
Bogacki keeps a list on her phone, she said, of local resources to point people who are looking to help in the right direction.
Another way they can, she said, is to support the Til Vintage shop itself, so it can continue helping the community.
One of the main goals of this is to ensure that no one feels judged taking what they need.
“This is help with no strings attached,” Bogacki said.
Thus far, it was just a guess that they have given out more than 40 coats, 20-plus hats and scarves, lots of gloves and other items.
Given the local need, Bogacki said she anticipates doing the clothing-rack effort on a monthly basis all year long, not just during the winter months, as long as they are able to do so.
Find Til Vintage on Facebook and Instagram at “@til_vintage.” Call 814-771-7520 for more information.