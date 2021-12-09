DuBOIS — Elf on the Shelf will be in downtown windows from Dec. 11-18 for all ages to find and report back for prizes, and Santa Claus will be available to meet with children, again, in downtown DuBois.
Elf on the ShelfDowntown DuBois Inc. is hosting its annual Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt sponsored by the DuBois Kiwanis Club and Priority First Federal Credit Union. Forms with lists of participating businesses will be available starting Saturday, Dec. 11. All ages from 2 and up can look for the elf, fill out the form to report what the elves are doing and return it for a chance to win a prize for their age groups.
Forms can be picked up in person or downloaded.
In person, they will be handed out by Jingles the Elf from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of 2 E. Long Ave., downtown DuBois. Those age 2-20 will receive a gift from Jingles the Elf to kick off the event. After 2 p.m., the forms will be in the lobby of 2 E. Long Ave. on the piano to pick up any time until the hunt ends Dec. 18.
Online, the forms are available starting Saturday at downtowndubois.com. It will be linked on Facebook on the Downtown DuBois PA page.
“All ages can participate, again, this year,” Linda Crandall, president of Downtown DuBois Inc., said. “Each family member can fill out a form to enter in their age groups. Adults are included. We want everyone to feel they can be a part of the fun.”
The elves are in windows only, again, this year. This allows for participants to look any time and any day. It allows for less congestion and COVID-safety, and it helps meet more people’s schedules.
“We know it is a busy time of year, and it is hard to fit in fun things, but this can be done anytime,” Crandall said.
After the forms are filled, they can be dropped off in the lobby of 2 E. Long Ave. where Downtown DuBois Inc. has its office. The drop off box is on the same piano with the forms. Or it can be mailed to 2 E. Long Ave., Suite 120B, DuBois.
There are five age categories this year with $25 gift card prizes for each.
Santa Claus
Santa will be visiting his little house along West Long Avenue in the pocket park next to Syktich Appliance.
His scheduled appearances are:
Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17, 5:30 -7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18, 1-3 p.m.
“We are happy to have Santa stopping by,” Crandall said. “Santa has always had a house in downtown DuBois, and we are happy to continue this tradition. If you missed him at Brighten The Night, you have more opportunities to meet up with him before he goes back to the North Pole to fill his sleigh.”
All ages are welcome to say hello to him and one of his elves. Bring a camera for photos. There is no cost for this visit.