Grapes and Hops

In this file photo, participants in the Grapes and Hops Tour line up outside of Merle Norman Boutique for a tasting inside the store.

 File

DuBOIS – The annual Downtown DuBois Grapes and Hops Tour is back this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown DuBois organized by Downtown DuBois Inc., or DDI, the volunteer revitalization group.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos