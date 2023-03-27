DuBOIS — The annual Downtown DuBois Inc. Spring Clean Up Day is less than a month away, along with the yearly DuBois Volunteer Fire Department hose down.
The DuBois City Council, at last Thursday’s work session, approved a request from the Downtown DuBois Inc. to hold the spring clean up day on Saturday, April 22, with the fire department hose down taking place on Sunday, April 23.
The DuBois Area Jaycees’ request to use the DuBois City Park on April 8 for the annual Easter Egg Hunt was also approved.
A request from Penn Highlands Healthcare for use of the park and walkway on Aug. 11 for the annual Dr. Dugan Memorial 5K Run/Walk was approved.
Lastly, a cooperation agreement between the Redevelopment Authority of the City of DuBois and the City of DuBois for the Community Development Block Grant Program and general Economic and Community Development Assistance was approved.
The DuBois City Council’s regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at 16 W. Scribner Ave., downtown DuBois.