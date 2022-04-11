DuBOIS — Organizers are preparing for the 18th annual Downtown DuBois, Inc. Spring Clean Up Day scheduled for Saturday, April 23.
“It’s been a long winter and spring is a good time to make a new start and freshen things up,” said Eddie Tate, chairman of the DDI Spring Clean Up Committee — who are organizing this DuBois area tradition.
“The clean up benefits the entire community and it takes all of us to come together if we want to see things improve,” said Tate. “We hope we have a good turn out. We have slots to fill and are hopeful we can assign them all.”
Tate said all ages are welcome to participate in the clean up.
A free bagged breakfast will be given to each volunteer and will include yogurt donated by Danone North America, granola bars and water donated by Luigi’s Ristorante and fruit donated by Martin’s.
Team captains can pick up breakfast and supplies starting at 8 a.m. on April 23 from Luigi’s side porch in the Pershing Park Lot. Clean up will start immediately after.
To participate, email name, phone number, group name (if applicable) and number of participants to duboiscleanup@gmail.com or call 814-375-4769.
The Downtown DuBois group also thanks the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, which will hose down the downtown street on Sunday, April 24, and to the City of DuBois and Sandy Township. The group also expressed appreciation to the sponsors and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for donating supplies.
The spring clean up is a registered event for Pick Up Pennsylvania 2021, a program of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.