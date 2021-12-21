DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois Inc. has been awarded a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Keystone Communities Facade grant of $50,000, according to a press release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Monday.
Downtown DuBois Inc. was one of the 34 organizations to receive a grant to continue the façade program, which improves downtown DuBois by offering grants to businesses and property owners.
“We are grateful and honored to have been awarded this grant money which is a great blessing for the beautification of Downtown DuBois,” said Downtown DuBois Inc. President Linda Crandall. “It goes directly toward the downtown businesses.”
Crandall noted that it is essentially $100,000 for downtown businesses because it is a matching grant.
“We will open the application process to downtown businesses at the beginning of 2022,” said Crandall.
“The City of DuBois is very proud to announce that we received notice today from state Rep. Mike Armanini that Downtown DuBois Inc. received a $50,000 facade grant,” said DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh.
Walsh expressed appreciation to Crandall and the Downtown DuBois group for working diligently to achieve this grant, as well as the Redevelopment Authority, and city employees Joe Mitchell, Chris Nasuti, Daelean Wagner and city council.
“Once again, this shows that the City of DuBois Council is 100 percent in support of our downtown businesses and will do anything possible to stay local, buy local,” said Walsh. “We are pleased that this grant was awarded and will help toward the beautification of the downtown.”
“The Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors,” Wolf said in the release. “My administration is proud to support these projects that will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost our economy.”
Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved approximately $38 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund 247 projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts. The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administers the program.