DuBOIS — Organizers are preparing for the 20th annual Downtown DuBois, Inc. Spring Cleanup Day scheduled for this Saturday, according to Interim Director Julie Stewart.
The spring cleanup benefits the entire community and it takes everyone to come together to keep the area looking beautiful, said Stewart.
Stewart said all ages are welcome to participate in the cleanup, including organizations, businesses, individuals, churches and civic groups.
“This trash and waterway cleanup is a great way to improve the community and make it nice for the spring and summer festivities,” said Stewart.
“We work with the City of DuBois on picking up all of the garbage bags after we’re done with the cleanup,” said Stewart. “We’ll easily fill up one or two dump trucks full of trash all around the city, and, of course, we have people going into the city and Sandy Township.”
Eddie Tate is the chairman of the DDI Spring Cleanup Committee.
Free bagged snacks, water and supplies will be given to each volunteer when they join organizers in the Pershing parking lot next to Luigi’s Ristorante beginning at 9 a.m. The cleanup event is expected to be completed by 11 a.m.
To participate, just show up or people can call 814-503-2481 to register.
This event is part of the Great American Cleanup and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. This year’s cleanup also coincides with Earth Day.