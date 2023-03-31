DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois Inc. is coordinating a food truck gathering on Mondays effective immediately in the Pershing parking lot.
The request to hold the food truck gathering was approved by the DuBois City Council at this week’s meeting.
“This is the result of requests we have received from various food truck vendors,” Downtown DuBois Interim Director Julie Stewart said in a letter to the council.
“All of our downtown restaurants are closed on Mondays so this will give an option for the residents, workers and visitors to downtown DuBois to have somewhere to purchase lunch,” Stewart said in the letter. “We think this will be something fun and attention-getting to compliment the wonderful food venues already present downtown.”
Downtown DuBois suggests no more than three trucks in the Pershing parking lot on a given Monday, Stewart said. “As a group dedicated to the economic health of our central business district, we believe efforts to draw attention to our assets are worthwhile.”
The council approved the group’s request to use the Pershing lot on Mondays from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. for food trucks.
Spring cleanup
The council also approved a request from the Downtown DuBois group for a city worker for trash pickup after the spring cleanup from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22; help clearing the streets to assist the fire companies; and use of the city dumpster.
The downtown group is organizing the 20th annual community spring cleanup, according to a second letter from Stewart submitted to the council. She said Downtown DuBois is registered with the state as an official clean-up site and customarily have 100 to 200 people participate. This year’s event coincides with Earth Day so the group doubles the reason to promote and celebrate, she said.
“As a group dedicated to the economic health of our central business district, we believe these cleanups and the interest they generate are a great morale booster to folks throughout the area,” said Stewart in the letter.
Down-to-Earth Garden Club
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo asked the council to review the city’s agreement with the Down-to-Earth Garden Club.
She said the club is a nonprofit organization that has been beautifying not only city property but other properties around the community for more than 25 years.
Bernardo said about two months ago, a garden club member made her aware that the agreement between the club and the city dates back to 1999. She said it certainly needs to be updated because, for example, the club no longer takes care of the embankment and no longer has a facility at the water treatment plant.
Bernardo noted that even though the club is made up of volunteers, they are still coming onto the city property and an agreement protects both groups.
“Please take a look at this (agreement) and we can discuss more later,” said Bernardo.