DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois Inc. is hosting a volunteer social on Monday at 5:30 p.m., according to Interim Director Julie Stewart.
“We’re excited to welcome new people into our volunteer program,” said Stewart. “This event is an opportunity for new and former volunteers to get together and learn about Downtown DuBois Inc. and our mission of downtown revitalization.
“For example, we’re the group that provides the facade grants for new awnings, signage, windows and painting on storefronts, organize the spring clean-up for the last 20 years, we do public art projects, recruit new business and provide support for existing businesses, and marketing of this great asset that is downtown DuBois,” said Stewart. “It’s not just a place — it’s people and energy and so many good times ahead.”
Stewart said that the downtown community is a dynamic environment of business leaders, engaged residents, many visitors and a proactive municipal government.
Anyone who would like to know more about the rewarding, meaningful and fun organization, said Stewart, should plan to attend the event being held at The Brady Street Collective at 5 S. Brady St., next to DuBois Public Library.
A sampling of projects include community and merchant events, beautification with green spaces and large-scale art projects, updating downtown data, social media upgrades and workshops for business and recruiting of new business, said Stewart.
For more information, call 814-503-2481 or 814-591-2570.