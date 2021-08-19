REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council awarded Dr. James O’Bryon with the Citizen of the Month Award for August.
James O’Bryon of O’Bryon Family Medicine is a board certified family physician and is an active staff member at Penn Highlands DuBois. He has had offices in both Reynoldsville and DuBois since 1984.
O’Bryon said he was originally from DuBois, but his wife of more than 40 years, Milly O’Bryon, convinced him to live in Reynoldsville.
“As usual, Milly was right. There’s nowhere else I’d rather live,” O’Bryon said.
This award was presented by Council President Bill Cebulskie during the council meeting Tuesday evening.
“We want to show our appreciation for all he’s done for our community over the years,” Cebulskie said.
O’Bryon’s family also attended the council meeting to support him in accepting this achievement.
“I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award, and I accept it on behalf of my entire family,” O’Bryon said.
The O’Bryon Family Medicine page on Facebook also shared this achievement, and said they were “so thankful for the dedication and service he gives to our small town community,” and congratulated him.