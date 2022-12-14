DuBOIS — Dr. Jeffrey Rice, owner of Doolittle Station complex located on Rich Highway in Sandy Township, has explained his position concerning the municipality’s zoning ordinance which requires additional parking at his business.
Rice’s comments are in response to an article published in the Dec. 7th edition of the Courier Express in which township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, on behalf of the supervisors, said Rice self-created the parking issue at the Doolittle Station complex. Arbaugh said the parking issue at Doolittle Station was created by Rice, primarily because he changed a barn facility, initially meant for an occupancy of about eight people, into an event center for weddings and other venues.
Rice is in the process of purchasing 6 acres of property located right next to Doolittle Station and that will enable him to make additional parking so that he is in compliance with Sandy Township’s zoning ordinance. DuBois City Council approved the $39,000 sale of the land — owned by the city — to Rice at its Dec. 1 work session.
According to the township ordinance, Rice is required to have a total of 325 off-street parking spaces.
Rice said he knew that he was lacking the parking spaces required by the ordinance and was attempting to rectify the situation. He said the purchase of the 6 acres will resolve the parking issue. Also, he said the city has allowed him to lease, at a reasonable price, a piece of land next to the property which currently provides an additional 60 parking spaces. That brings the number of parking spaces currently available to about 250, so there will be sufficient parking with the purchase of the property for now and any future plans.
“The problem with the parking numbers and the ordinance, I feel the ordinance isn’t suitable for this area and for development,” said Rice. “As an example, the parking places required for the mini-golf course, which never has more than two cars, I believe, is around 26 spaces. This was addressed before with Sandy Township, however, they said the ordinance requires it.”
In the past, Rice said he requested that perhaps these ordinances should be reviewed “because I feel it’ll impede development and it’s hard on a small businessman. If the ordinance, I felt, had been changed to something more reasonable, the situation would not have occurred. And I feel that if other entities are evaluated as far as parking, you’ll find that there will be a number out there that are in violation, most likely unintentional.”
Rice also noted that whenever The Angry Goat held a large function with a live band, or when he had Dinosaur Days at another building on the property, in which 1,000 people visited for a DuBois Area United Way event, off-site parking was provided and a trolley brought people from Miller Home Furniture’s parking lot. Off-site parking will be used for any future events The Angry Goat has.
“None of these people actually will be parking on site,” he said.
Rice also said that all of the various entities at Doolittle Station are not all open at one time.
“According to the ordinance, parking has to be available for places even when they’re not open,” said Rice. “The other thing that I found quite interesting in the article was that the old party barn or whatever they (township) referred to it as said, was approved for eight people. Now, looking back at the records in 2004, Labor and Industry stated ... the number allowed in that area was between 101 and 500 persons, not the eight. Also, when the engineer determined how many people could be in that one area, it was over a hundred. So I’m not exactly sure where they came up with the number eight, when according to Labor and Industry, we could theoretically have hundreds in there.”
The Angry Goat ran into problems when it added the outdoor seating, said Rice, who noted that the requirement is 75 parking spaces. He noted that he has no financial interest in The Angry Goat, but his aim is to help them out to do really well and bring a lot of people to the area with the proposed new wedding venue there.
“Once the city and the township merges, I feel that some of these ordinances should be revisited in reasonable amounts made not necessarily for benefits of the facility down there, because we’ll have enough for the excessive parking, but for anyone wanting to start a business,” said Rice.
Rice said the land being purchased from the city cannot be used for any building or parking because of the topography and what’s underneath. He said much of that land will be to expand the nonprofit’s dinosaur museum, where it will mostly open public parking with walkways and with animatronic dinosaurs.
“This will be nice for the community and there is not a whole lot to do for kids, plus the dinosaurs seem to draw quite a bit of attention,” he said. Prior to COVID, one year, the dinosaur museum had 20,000 visitors come through. Post-COVID numbers have been reduced to about half, but Rice hopes that number will grow as he expands the attraction.
“As far as cooperation with Sandy Township, we really choose to cooperate with them, but, unfortunately, this parking situation has been a stumbling block, which is being corrected,” said Rice.
Rice said he’d be happy to meet with any of the supervisors to go over the project and show them what will be done in the future with the additional land.
“They will be kept informed of anything that’ll be occurring down there,” said Rice.
The township supervisors’ position is that they have been working very closely with Rice to bring the facility into compliance with their ordinance. There is an agreement between the two parties of how he moves forward into compliance.
Rice acknowledged that he did sign an agreement with the township.
“I had one of two options with the agreement, either accept it, which they wrote up the agreement, or reject it,” said Rice. “If I rejected the agreement basically I would be shut down in order to maintain at lease part of the businesses. So I had to accept the agreement. It included significant fines if I didn’t comply with what they desired. But I tried to comply with the agreement.”
“The ordinance is the ordinance until it’s readdressed,” he said. “That’s the way it stands, and I feel it will inhibit other people’s business developments. However, the issue is solved and I hope the whole complex can live happily ever after. I do not want to fight with anyone. I just want the area to grow. People need places to go and for different experiences. And I’m big on trying to get tourism into this area as far as industry tourism is a good clean industry, which will give decent jobs and fill the hotels.”
Doolittle Station is a train-themed roadside attraction, located at 1290 Rich Highway. Some of the features there include a brewery, Boxcar Brew Works, and Railcar Pizza, a gourmet pizza shop, both housed in old train cars, along with Doolittle’s Dinosaurs, with a wide display of animatronic dinosaurs. The newest addition to Doolittle Station is The Angry Goat, where guests can participate in axe throwing, enjoy a meal and drinks and listen to live music.