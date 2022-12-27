Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools welcomed an extra-large four-legged visitor last week –a therapy dog named Drago.
Principal Dan Vollmer said handler Amy Zeiders and Drago visited the students Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.
Drago is a 200-pound, 3-year-old Saint Bernard.
Vollmer said Zeiders recently moved to Frenchville in Clearfield County.
“Amy and her dogs have a long history of supporting schools and hospitals in northwestern Pennsylvania,” he said.
Drago taught the students in school-wide assemblies about Saint Bernards and the purpose of a therapy dog and all that they do, said Vollmer. He also showed off the tricks and commands he knows, which students enjoyed.
Zeiders and Drago then read “Elf Pets: A Saint Bernard Tradition” to the students, which tells a Christmas tale about performing acts of kindness throughout the holiday season.
“After each assembly, Amy and Drago visited each classroom to allow students to meet Drago up close,” said Vollmer.
Zeiders and Drago also brought a “Drago baseball card,” with facts for each student to learn.
Each student received a wristband with the quote, “You are Pawsome!”
“Drago has a wonderful temperament, and the students are especially drawn to his size,” Vollmer said.
The fun with this large Saint Bernard doesn’t end there. Vollmer said that Fox and Bennetts Valley elementary are eager for Zeiders and Drago to return to the schools each month, so that students can sit and read to Drago.
“He will also work closely with any students who benefit from the emotional support that he can offer,” he noted.
Hopefully, Vollmer said, this is a program the schools can continue to offer for students for years to come.