DuBOIS — The Dream Catch location in downtown DuBois is now closed due to staffing issues, according to Owners Zak and Janice Breniman.
Dream Catch, a St. Marys-based seafood market business, opened its DuBois location at 1 W. Long Ave. in late April of this year.
The DuBois store just cannot find enough staff members to continue operating, after only about eight months in business, the Brenimans said.
"It's a sad day for all of us," said Zak.
The couple made sure to note how appreciative they are of the community support the business received this year.
This was a very hard and emotional decision for those involved, Janice said. Although the DuBois store had great sales, it came down to having only two employees available to work on a daily basis.
“Thank you, everyone, for your support of this store for the last eight months,” the Brenimans say in the post. “We also want to thank the small, dedicated staff who worked so many hours a week to keep the store open.”
They didn't know it at the time, Janice said, but Small Business Saturday in DuBois this past weekend was the store's last day in business.
The Dream Catch store in St. Marys will remain open, and those who bought a gift card can still use it there, or exchange it for cash. Customers can call 814-834-3974 for more information.