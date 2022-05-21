ST. MARYS — The well-known seafood-based business Dream Catch has moved into a much bigger building in St. Marys, and incorporated many more fresh products to offer to customers.
Zak and Janice Breniman opened Dream Catch seafood market at its original South St. Marys Street location in August 2018, offering fresh ocean catches for people to bring to the dinner table.
During the second week of May, the couple opened “Dream Catch Market and Eatery” at its new location – 717 S. St. Marys Street – directly behind the Subway store, said Janice Breniman.
“Because of the community support and things we have added into our store, we were able to continue to grow,” she said.
The couple has always went along with the theme of promoting a healthy, clean lifestyle and healthier ways of cooking, offering the fresh items for people and families to do so.
Besides its usual fresh catches, the business now offers much more, including a deli and sub shop, juice bar and grab-and-go case made of fresh items daily.
“We make fresh-squeezed juice daily,” she said. “The juice is good for three days. The only thing we use is fresh produce –nothing artificial. You know what you’re getting and what you’re putting into your body.”
The juice bar also offers smoothies, said Breniman, and some customers also bring in their own protein powder to add to their drink.
The Brenimans stress that it is important for people to know what drinks and products they are buying and choosing to fuel their body with.
They have also teamed up with PIT (Physical Industry Training) Fitness of St. Marys to offer “Coach Nick” approved meal recipes and items, such as steam bags, said Breniman, following the guidance of Coach Nick Lavella.
People often can’t afford to buy healthy, quality foods, she noted.
“We do everything we can to source the best, high-quality products at the lowest cost we possibly can,” Breniman said.
The store’s seafood selection is also more expansive, offering frozen products like lobster tails, crab legs and even frog legs.
The sub part of the business has allowed Zak and Janice to get more creative, offering signature products like “Zak’s Pastrami” and “Janice’s Meatball” subs and sandwiches. Zak brines brisket for seven to eight days, and smokes them for 10-15 hours to make his creation, she noted.
A meatball sub at Dream Catch includes an actual pound of meatballs, she noted.
“Our goal is that we want it loaded, but with great quality ingredients,” Breniman said. “We do not carry anything that has fillers, dyes, artificial flavors, any added MSGs (Monosodium glutamate). Everything is gluten free.”
And, a major Dream Catch fan favorite, formerly only available on Tuesdays, sushi is now available fresh every day.
The bigger store is set up more like a market now, Breniman noted, with fresh-made pastries, juices, a frozen cooler, sushi stand, seafood counter and more. There is also plenty of space for people to dine in.
The goal is also to hopefully encourage families and the younger generation to eat healthier, such as choosing a piece of fish over a fast food burger, she noted, teaching youth to make better choices for themselves.
Also available are party platters, fish fries, Italian and seafood combinations and other options.
The opportunity to expand the store and what it offers came at just the right time, Breniman said. Being limited to a smaller location didn’t afford them the opportunities they have now.
“You have to be able to grow and change with the times,” she said. “Our goal is to continue to stay as healthy and homemade as much as possible.”
Dream Catch Market and Eatery is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Sundays and Mondays.