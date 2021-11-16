ST. MARYS — Dream Catch of St. Marys is once again prepping to distribute hundreds of free Thanksgiving dinners to those in need of a hot holiday meal in the Elk County community.
For four years now, Owners Zak and Janice Breniman, as well as their staff members, have provided full-fledged Thanksgiving dinners to people in the community for free on Thanksgiving day.
This would not be possible, though, said Zak, without the incredible support of the community each year.
Last year, up to 500 meals were distributed, he said, and this year, they are anticipating around 600. The initiative seems to grow each year.
Dream Catch is a fish market and seafood restaurant, which also expanded to add a DuBois location earlier this year.
This effort is taking place through the Dream Catch St. Marys location only, Breniman noted, but if people are able to travel for a meal, they welcome them to do so.
Starting in September-October, the public begins to bring donations into the South St. Marys Street store, such as instant mashed potatoes, corn, turkey gravy, instant stuffing and if they wish, a dessert dish, which are optional.
At this time, donations are still needed, Breniman said, and every contribution counts.
The Pour House Bar and Grill of St. Marys is also going to donate around 20 pies.
To clarify, said Breniman, this is for anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving day, whether it be people who are working, first responders, police officers, etc.
Pre-orders are highly encouraged. The only information required is how many meals are needed and the address for delivery.
Due to the timely prep process when it comes to the turkeys, Breniman said they weren’t sure they were going to give them out this year, until a local anonymous entity donated 600 turkeys, which will be brought to them warm on Thanksgiving.
On the morning of Nov. 25, deliveries are made in areas like St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg and Bennetts Valley.
“A huge thanks to the community for supporting us,” Breniman said. “We only have the means to do this because of them. We put this on, but they make it happen.”
This yearly endeavor has become a tradition for everyone at Dream Catch, too, and its volunteers, such as the Breniman’s children, who help deliver meals. This is a rewarding day for them to be a part of.
“They get to see the smiles on the people’s faces,” he said. “It really brings joy to our volunteers and kitchen staff.”
The assembly line on Thanksgiving day runs very smoothly, said Breniman, as everyone plays their own role in the process of boxing up the dinners.
Donations will be taken up until Thanksgiving. Any that are left over are donated to local churches for free Christmas dinners.
Items may be dropped off at 930 S. St. Marys Street in St. Marys. For more information, call 814-834-3974.
Visit Dream Catch on Facebook.