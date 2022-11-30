ST. MARYS — For the fifth year in a row, Dream Catch staff and community volunteers served hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to Elk County individuals and families in need.
The initiative continues to grow each year, with this being their biggest yet, said Janice Breniman of St. Marys, who owns the business with her husband, Zak Breniman.
The couple opened “Dream Catch Market and Eatery” at its new location – 717 S. St. Marys Street – during the second week of May 2022. Not only is the space much bigger, but the business now offers more fresh products for their customers, in addition to seafood, such as a juice bar, grab-and-go case and deli and sub shop.
This was the first Thanksgiving initiative held out of the new building, she said, and it was “incredible” to have the needed room and space. And, for the first time, people were able to sit down and have their Thanksgiving meal there.
Some who came alone ended up making friends and enjoying fellowship with others, Janice noted.
Marking the most meals to date, more than 600 of them were served on Thanksgiving day, with an estimated 550 of them delivered by volunteers, Janice said.
Since its beginning in 2018, the same group of 30-40 volunteers have returned to help prep, cook and deliver the meals.
“It has turned into a tradition, not just for our family, but for other families. It’s turned into something special for them as well,” Janice said. “We don’t have to ask them to come. They just reach out every year and say they’ll be here.”
This endeavor is a full-on team effort. Some of the volunteers are college students who return home to help on Thanksgiving day, Janice noted.
“It’s fun. It’s a lot of work, but what you get out of it when you leave here that day sticks with you for the rest of the year,” she said.
Donations also stay fairly consistent. Another local business, which remains anonymous, cooked and donated 18 turkeys, Janice said, noting that her mother-in-law, Renee Breniman, also cooked 30 turkeys herself this year.
Janice mentioned volunteer Jodie Wehler by name, who organizes all of the routes and keeps things flowing smoothly each year.
“Without everyone’s help, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” said Janice.
The number of Thanksgiving dinners growing each year could be attributed to several things, such as the ever-changing economy, increasing costs and less people traveling, as well as just word-of-mouth about the dinners.
The meals aren’t just delivered in St. Marys, but also Weedville and Kersey, and some to long-term care facilities.
Some people will call on behalf of others, who they know will be alone on Thanksgiving, and have a surprise hot holiday meal delivered to their door.
It’s remarkable to witness the younger generation giving back and doing good in the community, and hearing about how the experience has impacted them, Janice said.
One of the best parts of the day is when everyone is done and the delivery drivers return, then “the stories start.” Janice recalled hearing one where volunteers delivering a meal sat down with a woman and kept her company while she ate.
“This is exactly why we do this every year, and this is why we are not going to stop doing this.”
Please follow Dream Catch on Facebook.